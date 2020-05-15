Sheep rescued from wildfire kiss, cuddle first responders who saved their lives

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said there was nothing "sheepish" about the affection.

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida sheep are showing their appreciation after first responders rescued them from a burning enclosure.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was evacuating residents when he noticed thick smoke and rapid moving flames were threatening a wood and wire sheep enclosure.

Inside were 18 sheep, including 11 lambs with no immediate way out, according to the sheriff's office.

Thinking quickly, the deputy called area firefighters and the Agricultural unit deputies to help. Once at the enclosure teams found straw on fire, sheep with singed wool and multiple animals having trouble breathing.

Crews worked through think smoke to put out the fire and get the sheep to safety, according to the sheriff's office.

Unfortunately, deputies say, one of the lambs did not survive the night.

The 17 other sheep were picked up by their owner and taken to a safe location outside of the county until the fire subsides.

Collier County crews are currently battling an 8,500-acre wildfire pushing people out of their homes. As of Friday evening, the situation was only about 40 percent contained.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

