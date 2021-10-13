Cute alert: Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute welcomes five cheetah cubs

The cubs can be viewed on a live cheetah webcam.

FRONT ROYAL, Va. — Carnivore keepers at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute (SCBI) in Front Royal, Virginia, welcomed a litter of five cheetah cubs Wednesday.

Five-year-old female Rosalie birthed the cubs at 5:20 a.m., 8:24 a.m., 9:42 a.m., 10:33 a.m. and 11:17 a.m., zoo officials said in a release. Ten-year-old Nick, who was the first cheetah born at SCBI, sired this litter. Animal care staff will leave Rosalie to bond with and care for her cubs without interference, so it may be some time before they can determine the cubs' sexes. The cubs appear to be strong, active, vocal and eating well. Keepers will perform a health check on the cubs when Rosalie is comfortable leaving them for an extended period of time.

Staff are closely monitoring Rosalie and her cubs’ behaviors via webcam. Virtual visitors can observe Rosalie and her cubs on this temporary platform until the cubs leave the den. Keepers provided Rosalie with access to multiple dens, so it is possible she may move the cubs to an off-camera location, officials said.