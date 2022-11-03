Suffolk warns people about wild foxes outside downtown area

Police say the foxes are roaming in the areas of Riddick Circle, South 6th Street, Truman Road and Lake Kennedy Drive.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk city leaders are warning people about wild foxes roaming outside of the downtown area.

The foxes are roaming in the areas of Riddick Circle, South 6th Street, Truman Road and Lake Kennedy Drive, according to a map shared by the Suffolk Police Department.

The police department and Suffolk Animal Control advised people to not approach, feed or interact with any wildlife.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says foxes are very adaptable to urban areas and mostly come out at night.

Foxes are usually attracted by a food source or an easily accessed area to make a den, including porches/decks, crawl spaces or outbuildings.

Anyone who sees an animal with unusual behavior is asked to call Animal Control at 757-923-2350, Option 5 then 2.

For more information about preventing fox interactions, visit the Virginia DWR's website.