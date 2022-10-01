Tennessee couple rescues kitten, but turns out to be a bobcat

MT. JULIET, Tenn. — A Tennessee couple who rescued what they believed to be a kitten turned out to be a little bit more than the average house cat.
The couple took the kitten to an animal shelter near Nashville and told volunteers they found it on their back deck.
The shelter, True Rescue, immediately identified the kitten as a baby bobcat. The bobcat was later taken to another shelter that helps wildlife animals.
Bobcats live throughout North America and can weigh up to 30 pounds when they are fully grown and a little over three feet in length, which is about twice the size of a normal house cat, according to National Geographic.