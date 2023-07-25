CAUTION: Hammerhead worms spotted in the DMV; don't touch

In addition to super sticky slim, the hammerhead worm secretes potent, paralyzing tetrodotoxin, the same lethal toxin found in puffer fish.

VIRGINIA, USA — A toxic and invasive species has made its way into the DMV and experts are reminding everyone not to touch them.

Hammerhead worms, a type of flathead worm, are carnivorous and secrete potent, paralyzing tetrodotoxin, the same lethal toxin found in puffer fish.

Several were recently spotted at a home in northern Virginia.

"Tetrodotoxin is believed to incapacitate large prey so they can be consumed by the worm. This nasty toxin may also help the worm defend itself from its own predators. Domestic animals that contact or consume these worms may experience discomfort or illness and people who have handled the worm report skin irritations.” says Michael J. Raupp, Professor of Entomology at the University of Maryland.

Coming from Asia, Professor Raupp says the hammerhead worms gets its name from its unique head shape, which resembles a two-sided shovel or spade. It has a long, flattened body that ranges from 8-to-15 inches, and it can be found in shades of gray, brown, gold, and green.

These flatworms immobilize victims with a coating of sticky slime, evert part of their digestive tract, and plunge it into the prey, where they slurp up body fluids and small particles of tissue.

Due to its toxicity and potentially harm, experts suggest removing hammerhead worms whenever found.

But you shouldn't cut them in half...

"That’s right, slice these little guys in half and they fully regenerate the complementary portions of each body part, a miraculous two from one deal," says Professor Raupp.

Just like members of the flatworm clan, it turns out that hammerhead worms can also regenerate missing body parts.

Professor Raupp says to be on the lookout for these worms and if you spot one, to add your sighting to iNaturalist and maybe report your find to the state Department of Agriculture.