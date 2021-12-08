New veterinary clinic opening after partnership between Norfolk, Portsmouth organizations

It will offer spay and neutering services, as well as other types of care.

A new clinic for shelter animals is set to open in Norfolk and increase the amount of accessible, affordable care.

The Norfolk Animal Care Center and the Portsmouth Humane Society created a partnership to form the clinic, which is set to open in February of 2022. It will offer spay and neutering services, as well as other types of care.

“Our contracted vets and local clinic partners have helped us save lives, but access to care is always an obstacle without a veterinary team on staff,” said Portsmouth Humane Society Executive Director Alison Fechino.

Located in the city space across from the Norfolk Animal Care Center at 5585 Sabre Road, the clinic will only offer services for the animals in the two shelters for now. They hope to expand their services to the public in the future.