A York County family met a goose at the beach. Then, it chased their boat and followed them home.

Allison and John Tyrrell were at a private beach in Seaford, when their new friend, "Herman," walked over.

SEAFORD, Va. — A wild encounter turned into a goose chase (yes, literally) for a York County family spending time on the water Sunday.

Allison and John Tyrrell, who live in Seaford, Virginia, made a TikTok video of a goose following them throughout the day, both over the water and on land.

The Tyrrells were at a private beach in Seaford, when their new friend, Herman, walked over.

"It started by me taking this picture of the goose," Allison Tyrrell told 13News Now. "We walked back to our chairs and next thing I know, the goose is next to my husband and followed him the rest of the day.

But John may have brought it upon himself.

"I was joking with my husband, asking him what we would do if the goose followed us home and he said 'no way is it going to follow our boat going 36MPH' - well it did," Allison Tyrrell said.

Sure enough, the video shows Herman soaring as the Tyrrells' boat cruises on the water.

@the_thirsty_mermaid We encountered a goose at the beach and it followed us all the way home! This is NOT our pet! ♬ Chopin Nocturne No. 2 Piano Mono - moshimo sound design

The story doesn't end here, though.

Once the Tyrrells left the beach, the goose followed them home. The video shows the goose flying next to the boat as it's being towed and then hanging out outside the Tyrrells' house.

"Once we got home he stayed with John while he washed the boat and was following him in and out of the garage," Allison Tyrrell said.

As for the goose's current status, the couple went outside Monday morning to check, but they couldn't find it. Allison Tyrrell told 13News Now she thinks it will come back.

"We have chickens, so when we got home I gave him some chicken feed and water, so he knows there’s food here if he wants it," she said.