Virginia Aquarium readies for 3rd annual Turtle Trot 5K

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is from August 2021, when the Cape Hatteras National Seashore caught this sea turtle nest hatching on video.

The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center is gearing up for its third annual "Turtle Trot."

The 5K race will be virtually reported - so people can do it from anywhere.

Registration is $36, and comes with "swag" and either a voucher for a 16 oz. pint from Smartmouth Brewing Co. or a $5 voucher for a non-alcoholic drink there, depending on the racer's age.

The money doesn't only support turtles -- but it does keep up the aquarium's stranding program, which rescues wild sea turtles that are sick or in trouble.

And, with May 23 being World Turtle Day, it's the perfect time to sign up.

Racers can run or walk the 5K any time between June 10 and June 12. You document your time, steps or kilometers on the aquarium's Turtle Trot page.

There will be "grand finale festivities" at Smartmouth Brewing from 2 to 3 p.m. on June 12.

Registration closes at 5 p.m. on June 12, and racers will also need to log their times by the end of that day.