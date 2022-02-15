Precious animals in Virginia Beach | Virginia Aquarium welcomes 8-month-old harbor seal

Say hello to Javier, the newest mammal resident at Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center welcomed an eight-month-old harbor seal to its family last Thursday.

Javier was safely transported from the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead, New York to the Virginia Aquarium. He is the newest mammal resident at the aquarium.

According to the aquarium, Javier was moved to have more space to mature. He is said to boast curiosity and playful energy and is expected to adjust well to his new surroundings.

Right now, Javier is quarantined as he works with the aquarium's animal care team to acclimate to the new environment, caregivers and behavioral training.

Once certain milestones are reached, Javier will join the aquarium’s three harbor seals, 17-year-old Hector, seven-year-old Rudder, and one-year-old Monty, in the main outdoor exhibit.

According to the NOAA Fisheries, harbor seals are one of the most common marine mammals along the West and East Coasts of the United States.

The seals have short flippers, short dog-like snouts and patterned fur that sheds for a month or two during the summertime. They can weigh from 24 pounds around birth to 180-285 pounds as an adult.

The NOAA Fisheries said the seals can be seen resting on rocks and beaches along the coast with their head and rear flippers elevated in a “banana-like” position.

Cynthia Whitbred-Spanoulis, CEO of the Virginia Aquarium, said the harbor seals play a role in educating the public about marine life, and are the first to greet aquarium guests.