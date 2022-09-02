Through June, you can book a Virginia Aquarium behind-the-scenes sea turtle tour

You can book a behind-the-scenes shark tour, or one for sea turtles, Komodo dragons, or the "life support experience."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.

Have you ever wondered what keeps the water clean for animals at the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center? You don't have to. You can take a behind-the-scenes tour to see for yourself.

The aquarium announced Monday that it would be bringing the tours back from May through the end of June.

There are a few options, perfect for people who have a "favorite animal" at the center. You can book a behind-the-scenes shark tour, or one for sea turtles, Komodo dragons, or get the "life support experience."

The life support experience shows people the water filtration and sanitation systems that keep everything at the aquarium healthy.

On the animal-specific tours, caretakers can answer questions about their care, training and personalities.

Children going through the 45-minute tours will need to be at least eight years old, four feet tall, and if they're younger than 16, accompanied by an adult.

You can book a ticket by visiting the aquarium's website.