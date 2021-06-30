Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center announces name of new seal

A new male harbor seal that became a part of the Virginia Aquarium family earlier in June was named "Monty."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new seal that was welcomed to a Virginia Beach aquarium has officially been named.

The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center announced on June 30 that its new young male harbor seal was named "Monty."

The right to name the shiny little guy was made in a recent auction.

The person who won the bid in naming Monty asked to remain anonymous. They chose his name as a way to recognize the things he went through as a baby seal.

Monty spent time at the National Marine Life Center located in Massachusetts as a baby. He was rescued three times over that period, and became "non-releasable," according to marine officials.

The seal had become accustomed to being around humans.

At the auction, $6,250 was raised to go towards Monty's care along with other animals at the aquarium.

The aquarium said Monty is currently in behavioral training and more updates will be shared over the next few weeks.

If you see any sea animals on a beach, you're encouraged to call the Virginia Aquarium’s Stranding Response Team’s 24-hour hotline: 757-385-7575.