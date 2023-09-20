Beloved Virginia Aquarium otter, Tippy, has been diagnosed with lymphoma

Tippy, an elderly otter under the care of the Virginia Aquarium, has been diagnosed with lymphoma and is receiving treatment. His caretakers hope he will recover.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One of the oldest inhabitants of the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach has been diagnosed with lymphoma. Beloved elderly otter, Tippy, was recently diagnosed, but the aquarium veterinarian team has come up with a treatment plan.

On Sept. 12, aquarium staff noticed that the 16-year-old North American river otter was losing weight, even though he kept his usual appetite. After a few tests from the veterinary team and specialists, they were able to diagnose him with intestinal lymphoma.

Tippy is now receiving medication and being closely monitored by staff to make sure he is comfortable during the recovery process. His care team is hopeful that he will improve with treatment.