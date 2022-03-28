Virginia Aquarium taking votes for how to name stranded sea turtles

People can choose between cereal, dog breeds, famous artists, birds, musical instruments and famous lakes. It costs $5 to vote.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is was taken on the Outer Banks in August 2021.

Every year, Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center teams help sea turtles that are stranded on Virginia's beaches. And, while they're rendering aid, they name the little ones.

For 2022, the aquarium is taking votes from the public on the stranded turtle naming theme.

"Each year we undergo two seasons for rescue – a stranding/hooking season in the warm months, and a cold stun season in the cold months," a spokesperson wrote on the aquarium's Facebook page. "Our team must record all turtles into state and federal databases, and so themes allow us to pick unique names to submit for each one while having a little fun!"

People can choose between cereal, dog breeds, famous artists, birds, musical instruments and famous lakes. It costs $5 to vote.

That means if you vote for "musical instruments," for example, the turtles rescued this year could be named Trumpet, Violin, Piano and so on. Or, if you vote for "cereal," the turtles could be named Applejack, Honeycomb, Cheerio and so on.

If you want to vote, visit the aquarium's voting portal. The center will accept votes until Thursday, March 31.