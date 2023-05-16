Baby ducklings in Virginia Beach once again rescued from storm drain

It's the second time in a week that baby ducklings in Virginia Beach got rescued from a storm drain...

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department helped rescue some baby ducklings that got stuck in a storm drain on Sunday, the second rescue in the city in a week.

In a Facebook post, the department said a mother and her 6-year-old daughter reached out to them and Virginia Beach Animal Control to help rescue the ducklings.

The department's post showed a picture of a crew member entering the storm drain to perform the rescue. And according to the department, the 6-year-old told her mom, "The firefighters gave the mommy duck, her babies on Mother’s Day."

The Mother's Day rescue came a week after Virginia Beach police officers rescued some ducklings from a storm drain in the Town Center area.

