Virginia Beach officers perform adorable duckling rescue

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two Virginia Beach police officers took part in an adorable rescue this past Sunday.

Officer Ankrom and another officer responded to a call about ducklings trapped in a storm drain in the Town Center area, according to a Facebook post by the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Ankrom suited up with hip waders and descended into the dark storm drain with a 5-gallon bucket that a bystander let them use. He had to walk through several tunnels to find the ducklings, but fortunately, it didn't take long before he resurfaced with two very frightened baby ducks.

There were no adult ducks nearby, so a local wildlife rescue organization came to take the ducklings somewhere safe, the Facebook post stated.

On Facebook, community members were ecstatic to see that the officers took the time to retrieve the babies and ensure they found a new home. One woman who commented on the post thanked them: "Great job Officer Ankrom! You guys are the best VBPD rocks!"

