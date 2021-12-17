Hampton Roads animal shelters asking families to give adoptable pets a Christmas vacation

The Virginia Beach SPCA and Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter are looking for families that will agree to bring a pet home for a few days around Christmas.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is from a story that aired on Dec. 15, 2021.

Hampton Roads animal shelters are asking the community to give adoptable pets a sweet holiday season.

The Virginia Beach SPCA and Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter are both looking for families that will agree to bring a cat or dog home for a few days around Christmas, just to give them a break from the shelter.

In Virginia Beach, it's called the "Holiday Elf" program. They're offering dog snuggles in exchange for signing up.

People who want to participate will pick up the dogs on Dec. 23, and can bring them back on Dec. 26.

You can check out the SPCA's adoptable cats, dogs and other small animals online.

The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (PRAS) in Newport News will let families take any kind of animal home for the "Holiday Hero" program.

Participants have to fill out a survey, and on that, you can ask for supplies you might need to watch the pet for a few days.

For this shelter, you'll pick up the pets on Dec. 21 and bring them back on Dec. 28.