Virginia Beach SPCA awarded $10,000 to help and support at-risk senior dogs

"This grant will help us give senior dogs like 16-year-old Sampson the veterinary and dental care they need so they're ready to go to their forever homes."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (VBSPCA) has been awarded $10,000 from the Grey Muzzle Organization to "help save or improve the lives of at-risk old dogs in their communities."

Pictured above is Sampson, a 16-year-old Maltese who is available for adoption at the Virginia Beach SPCA following a dental procedure. The cost of both his surgery and tooth extractions was covered by The Grey Muzzle Organization grant.

The Virginia Beach SPCA is Hampton Roads’ largest private animal shelter, placing 2,500 homeless companion animals with adopters each year, according to a news release. The Grey Muzzle nonprofit organization has provided more than $4.6 million in grants to support its vision of "a world where no old dog dies alone and afraid."

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like the Virginia Beach SPCA make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer said in the release. “Many senior dogs in Hampton Roads are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of the VBSPCA.”