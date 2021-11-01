Virginia Beach SPCA launches contest to feature local pet on beer cans

On December 1, the top five photos will be sent to judges, who will pick one animal to be featured on the label of a local, special brew.

If you think your pet is the cutest and deserves to be seen, there's a contest that is going on right now for you and your furry friend.

The Virginia Beach SPCA launched a photo submission contest today that runs through November 30. You can submit a photo of your furry friend for $25, which will be a donation to the organization.

The public will be able to voice their opinion for $1 per vote throughout the month.

On December 1, the top five photos will be sent to judges, who will pick one animal to be featured on the label of a local, special brew from Smartmouth Brewing Company: The Virginia Beach SPCA Second Chance Sour Ale.

The beer, which is a special version of their Blackberry Mango Gose, will be available at the Puppy Bowl Tailgate Party at the Smartmouth Brewing Pilot House on February 13, 2022.

“The Virginia Beach SPCA loves to celebrate pets and pet parents, and this contest is a fun way to collaborate with a local business and raise money to provide second chances for the homeless animals who come through our shelter,” said Derby Brackett, CEO of the VBSPCA. “We look forward to raising a glass to the winner of this contest at our Puppy Bowl Tailgate Party at Smartmouth Brewing’s Pilot House next February.”