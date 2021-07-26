Virginia Beach SPCA given grant to help care for senior dogs

The $10,000 grant will help the VBSPCA provide veterinary and dental care to senior dogs looking for forever homes.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach SPCA is getting a grant to take care of senior dogs in the city.

The Grey Muzzle Organization gave $10,000 to the VBSPCA to "save or improve the lives of at-risk old dogs," a spokesperson wrote.

A Grey Muzzle representative said the Virginia Beach rescue group has already helped many dogs enjoy "their golden years" in comfort with loving owners.

Derby Brackett, the CEO of the VBSPCA, said the money would help provide veterinary and dental care to senior dogs looking for those forever homes.

One of those dogs is 7-year-old Nova, a German shepherd mix. Now that she's gotten her medical work finished, she's more adoptable for families looking for low-maintenance companions.

"No one is more grateful or loving than an older dog, and we’re looking forward to helping more senior dogs get the second chance they all deserve," Brackett wrote.