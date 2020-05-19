Virginia Cooperative Extension: 'The 17-year cicadas are back'

Experts say as many as 1.5 million of the insects could emerge from each acre of ground in Southwest Virginia after their strange, long dormancy.

NORFOLK, Va. — A brood of cicadas is due in Southwest Virginia this summer. It's a sight people only see five or six times, if they live to be 90 years old.

The fat, finger-length screaming insects with bulging eyes have been maturing underground for 17 years, but now, the Virginia Cooperative Extension said it's time for them to emerge.

Virginia Tech authorities said as many as 1.5 million cicadas could crawl out from each acre of land.

"Hopefully, any annoyance at the disturbance is tempered by just how infrequent — and amazing — this event is," wrote Eric Day, an entomologist with the extension.

This coming group is called "Brood IX," and will affect parts of Southwest Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

This brood hasn't been above ground since 2003, according to the Virginia Cooperative Extension.

Most people just know these insects for their "alien-like" mating call and creepy, hollow husks, but a release about the bugs said cicadas can damage young trees and saplings when they lay eggs inside the branches.

There's not many solutions for that issue - other than not planting saplings in the year or two before the brood emergence.

"Fortunately, the timeline for mitigating the impact of cicada egg laying is very short, as broods tend to have four-to-six weeks of activity before the generation dies off," wrote a spokesperson from Virginia Tech. "While potential treatment options exist, from netting to sprays, few of these have a lasting effect on cicada egg laying."

A spokesman for the extension said the 17-year timing is one of the insect world's "great mysteries."