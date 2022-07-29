New Virginia Living Museum exhibit will feature 20+ types of butterflies

Butterfly Haven's structure is 14 feet wide, and 14 feet long, and will be full of winged critters.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Virginia Living Museum is opening a new exhibit full of butterflies to the public, starting Saturday.

The exhibit is set to have more than 20 species of butterflies from the swallowtail, brush-footed, sulphurs and whites, skippers and silkmoth groups. You can read exactly which ones will be included on the VLM's website.

Monarch butterflies, one of Virginia's most distinct insects, were recently declared endangered. The VLM will have some on display, and you can learn more about how to promote habitats for them by asking horticultural and entomological experts at the museum about them.

The Butterfly Haven will be set up alongside the Virginia Garden just outside the Wason Education Center.