Virginia Living Museum to host reptile weekend event

The event is a great opportunity to learn more about different native and exotic reptiles, while also learning about their needed care and conservation efforts.

Twix the two-headed turtle lives at the Virginia Living Museum. As a two-headed red eared slider, is a hybrid of two different species that's an example of the work the museum does to educate and conserve.

“Twix’s public debut is two years in the making. Animal Welfare staff spent the necessary time to observe and understand this turtle’s abilities, and evaluate the overall health of this truly unique reptile," said James Weinpress, the senior director of animal welfare.

You can meet Twix and several other types of critters at the museum's Reptile and Amphibian Weekend on March 26 and 27.

“This weekend highlights everything about reptiles and amphibians in Virginia, from the special adaptations developed in our region, to the roles they play in our ecosystem,” said Kortney Jaworski, the Herpetology curator at the Virginia Living Museum.

“This is also a great place for children and adults to learn how to identify venomous and nonvenomous animals, the difference between reptiles and amphibians, and even get some tips about responsible pet ownership.”

From guest exhibits from the Virginia Herpetological Society and Christopher Newport University’s biology department to activities like alligator feeding and Noisy Neighbors: A Frog Story planetarium show, there's something for everyone.