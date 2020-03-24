Virginia man charged with neglecting and abusing horses

Authorities found five horses malnourished and starving, and said five others died before they could intervene.

RICHMOND, Va. — A self-described "horse whisperer" from Virginia has been charged with neglecting and abusing five horses found to be severely malnourished and starving.

The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports that authorities said five other horses in his care died before they could intervene.

Nathaniel White Feather is the owner and operator of the White Feather Trail Rides and Literacy Program.