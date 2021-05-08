Norfolk zoo celebrates baby rhino 'Mosi' turning 3 months old

Mosi, the baby rhino who was born on July 11 just turned three months old.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo is celebrating a special day for one of its youngest residents: a baby rhino.

Zookeepers said Mosi, a baby Southern white rhino, turned three months old on Monday, Oct. 11.

According to a tweet from the Virginia Zoo, Mosi had a chance to officially meet one of his family members, his aunt Bora.

They said the baby rhino was full of energy, running laps around the yard with his mom, Zina.

If you're interested in going to see Mosi in person, you can visit the Virginia Zoo website to purchase tickets online.

All guests are required to reserve a timed ticket for each member of their group. The hours of operation are from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the last time slot to book is at 2:30 p.m.