Virginia Zoo announces first-ever drive-thru exhibit coming November

Zoolumination is coming to the zoo in November and brings with it giant, inflatable animals that light up!

NORFOLK, Va. — Have you ever stared into the mouth of an alligator that is 5-feet-tall? No? What about looked up at three 30-foot-tall giraffes? Probably not. But don't worry, now you can.

The Virginia Zoo is welcoming 29 new animals, all of which are inflatable, in November as a part of their new Zoolumination exhibit.

Zoolumination will be the Virginia Zoo's first-ever drive-thru exhibit and it features giant, light-up animals like the 5-foot-tall alligator and 30-foot-tall giraffes.

From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. visitors will be able to walk through the park and look at the inflatable animals. Then, at 5 p.m., you can take part in the first-ever drive-thru exhibit and see those animals glow.

According to the zoo, the "inflatable animal sculptures come to life with light in a spectacular visual experience," and visitors will have the opportunity to "hear their compelling conservation audio story."

The new exhibit opens to the public on November 19 and runs through January 9, 2022.

Tickets for the exhibit go on sale on October 8. However, if you want early access to tickets, you can become a Virginia Zoo member and get yours a week earlier on October 1.

The zoo is also accepting sponsors for the educational exhibit that they say is highly visible and will attract more than 120,000 visitors.