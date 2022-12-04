Give Local 757: Virginia Zoo asks for donations to build goat playground

The zoo in Norfolk is bringing 20 Nigerian dwarf goat moms and kids to the ZooFarm by the end of May.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about the zoo that aired in April 2022.

A trip to see the "trip" -- that's what you get if you're visiting the Virginia Zoo to see a group of goats.

The zoo in Norfolk is bringing 20 Nigerian dwarf goat moms and kids to the Zoo Farm by the end of May. They've just got to get through a routine quarantine, first.

Ashley Mars, a spokeswoman for the zoo, said they're collecting donations through Give Local 757 to cover the goats' travel expenses, medical care and diet while they stay at the zoo. They'll also help the zoo put together an impressive "goat playground."