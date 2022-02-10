Virginia Zoo says goodbye to Mramba, 18-year-old male lion

Mramba had been at the zoo in Norfolk since 2004. The typical lifespan of a lion in the wild is 10 to 14 years, according to zoo spokeswoman Ashley Mars.

One of the Virginia Zoo's oldest lions had to be euthanized after his chronic kidney disease took a turn for the worse.

Mramba was 18 years old and had been at the zoo in Norfolk since 2004. The typical lifespan of a lion in the wild is 10-14 years, according to zoo spokeswoman Ashley Mars.

Mars said he'd been receiving treatments for his kidney problems, but his medicines weren't helping anymore once Mramba went into renal failure. Zookeepers made the decision to euthanize him.

Greg Bockheim, the executive director of the Virginia Zoo, said the lion was beloved by staff.

"We find comfort in knowing that he was given the best possible care every day of his life and have been fortunate to share his legacy with our community," he wrote.

Mramba was part of a breeding program at the zoo and fathered seven cubs.

His mate, Zola, passed away in 2020, when she was almost 16.

"The Virginia Zoo will continue spreading the important story of saving African lions as it welcomes three new lions to its pride," Mars said.