Here's when you can visit the Virginia Zoo for just $5

The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk is opening its doors for two Community Access Days before the end of the year.

On Nov. 24 and Dec. 22, people can visit the zoo for a $5 admission fee, as long as they've reserved a spot online.

Normally, the price is $17.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors and $14.95 for children older than 2 (babies are free).

"Everyone should have the opportunity to connect with nature and wildlife," wrote zoo spokeswoman Ashley Mars.

Guests who come on either of those days will be able to check out the giant inflatables set up for ZooLumination.

There are 29 lit-up inflatables representing animals from around the world. They can be as small as 6 feet tall, or as large as 30 feet tall.

ZooLumination runs through Jan. 9, 2022.