Virginia Zoo welcomes two new lionesses

NORFOLK, Va. — The lion pride at the Virginia Zoo is now complete with the arrival of sister lions Asha and Kali, and the zoo is planning a housewarming party!

Asha and Kali were born at Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, Iowa, on November 14, 2017, and are siblings of male lion Ansel, who arrived at the zoo back in April.

The lions come to the Virginia Zoo as part of the Species Survival Plan, a breeding and population management program designed to ensure the long-term sustainability of animal populations in human care.

The zoo said Kali is the more dominant female, weighing in at 311 pounds. Asha, on the other hand, weighs 300 pounds. The pair explored their new habitat at the Virginia Zoo on Tuesday and appeared "calm yet inquisitive." That's in contrast to Ansel, who is energetic and loves climbing rocks and chasing birds.

A "Lion House Warming Party" is planned for Sunday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors will have the chance to see the trio as well as hear their stories from zoo keepers, and there will also be fun activities for people of all ages.

The Virginia Zoo also noted that "no housewarming is complete without a few gifts to make them feel at home," so the lions will be getting a few new toys to play with!