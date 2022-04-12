Virginia Zoo's newest skunk, 'Chonk,' arrives with a fitness challenge

Chonk was raised in captivity, so he's been de-scented. He's just a little on the chubby side. You can follow his Instagram weigh-ins by searching #getfitwithchonk

Chonk the skunk is on a journey. A weight-loss journey.

The Virginia Zoo announced its newest animal ambassador on April 12. He's black, white, and a whopping 7.4 lbs (or 3.4 kilograms).

Ashley Mars, the zoo's spokeswoman, said Chonk and his siblings were rescued at birth and raised in captivity, so he's been neutered and de-scented, and can't go back to live in the wild.

At the zoo, he's going to be joining education programs. Even before he's ready for that, Mars said he's on his way to becoming "a social media scent-sation."

The Virginia Zoo is inviting people to "Get Fit with Chonk" through the spring by following its Instagram hashtag #getfitwithchonk.