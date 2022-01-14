Weigh in on final name for Virginia Zoo's baby giraffe

The zookeepers have narrowed the options down to Norman, Milton, Neville, Mchanga (which means sand in Swahili) or Kuzco (because he looks like the cartoon llama).

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from December 2021.

There's a playful baby giraffe running around at the Virginia Zoo without a name. His keepers are ready to change that.

The Virginia Zoo is asking people to weigh in on selecting a name for the male calf who was born on Dec. 28.

They've narrowed options down to Norman, Milton, Neville, Mchanga (which means sand in Swahili) or Kuzco (because he looks like the cartoon llama).

Ashley Mars, a spokeswoman for the zoo, said Mchanga is in the mix because this baby likes to play with sand.

"His Zoo Keepers say he is strong, adventurous and already running circles around mom, Noelle," she said.

The naming contest is also a fundraise to benefit the Act for Wildlife fund. If you want to vote on a name, you can go to the Zoo's website and give a $5 donation.

You could also vote in-person at the zoo between Jan. 15-17 in the gift shop. Donating any amount of money at the gift shop will allow you to vote.

The calf's name will be announced on Jan. 20 on the zoo's Facebook page.