CEDAR ISLAND, N.C. — Who doesn't love the beach? The Carolina Coast is the spot to lounge out in the sand, splash in the waves and soak up the sun. The beach is a great place for people to relax and take a load off.

Even horses and cows love the beach. But sometimes, they wander a little too far from their stomping grounds.

Three wild cows washed onto the North Core Banks during Hurricane Dorian. Cape Lookout National Seashore believes the three amigos swam up to 5 miles trying to escape the storm surge.

RELATED: Cows Cast Away by Hurricane Dorian Found Alive on Outer Banks

Crews rescued the cows Thursday. It took them two days to finally wrangle them up.

On Friday, they put the cows on a ferry, gave them a ride down Highway 12 and released them back on Cedar Island, their true home on the range.

Cape Lookout Seashore Superintendent Jeff West says his staff is happy the cows made it home, and he's pretty sure they are too.

Cows Stranded By Hurricane Dorian Brought Home

RELATED: 'This Farm Wife' Brings Her Farm Life To Thousands

Mule's Masterpiece Will Help Other Wild Horses on NC's Outer Banks

Surprise! New Kid on the Block at the NC Outer Banks

Nature is Amazing. Watch Eastern Indigo Snake Hatching at the NC Zoo