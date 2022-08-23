Wild fox bites 5 people, dog and cat in Williamsburg, city officials say

People reported fox bites and sightings in the areas of Mimosa Drive, Boundary Street, Counselor’s Way and Griffin Avenue, according to city officials.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A wild gray fox bit five people, a dog, and a cat in Williamsburg during the overnight hours of Monday and Tuesday, according to the city.

People reported fox bites and sightings in the areas of Mimosa Drive, Boundary Street, Counselor’s Way, and Griffin Avenue.

City officials said the fox is dead and they're awaiting lab results to see if it was rabid.

The city is encouraging people who may have come in contact with any fox to call the Virginia Department of Health at 757-603-4277 or send an e-mail to peninsula.eh@vdh.virginia.gov.

Rabies is preventable with treatment, but it's extremely deadly when cases go left unattended.

Here are some ways to lower your chances of coming into contact with rabies: