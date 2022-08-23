Wild fox bites 5 people, dog and cat in Williamsburg, city officials say

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A wild gray fox bit five people, a dog, and a cat in Williamsburg during the overnight hours of Monday and Tuesday, according to the city.
People reported fox bites and sightings in the areas of Mimosa Drive, Boundary Street, Counselor’s Way, and Griffin Avenue.
City officials said the fox is dead and they're awaiting lab results to see if it was rabid.
The city is encouraging people who may have come in contact with any fox to call the Virginia Department of Health at 757-603-4277 or send an e-mail to peninsula.eh@vdh.virginia.gov.
Rabies is preventable with treatment, but it's extremely deadly when cases go left unattended.
Here are some ways to lower your chances of coming into contact with rabies:
- Be sure all dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations.
- Keep your pets confined to your home and yard.
- Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.
- Do not handle, touch or take in stray or wild animals.
- Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches.