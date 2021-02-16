Williamsburg looking for brown dog who bit person near Matoaka Woods

An older man was walking the brown, German shepherd-type dog with a second dog. Officials didn't have a description of what the man looked like.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Tuesday afternoon, the Peninsula Health District said it was looking for a brown, German shepherd-type dog that bit someone near Matoaka Woods.

A release from the Williamsburg Area Environmental Health Office said the bite happened on Feb. 12 around 4:50 p.m.

Officials said an older man was walking the brown dog in question with a second dog. They didn't have a description of what the man looked like.

The health district wants to find the dog so it can go through 10 days of in-home confinement - they do not have to separate this dog from its owner.

If they don't find and isolate the dog who bit the person, that person might have to get rabies shots as a precaution.