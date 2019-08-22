NEW YORK — Depending on your perspective, this may be the most interesting or most frightening thing you've ever seen.

CBS Pittsburgh says a New York woman caught a two-headed Lake Trout, which honestly looks more like a "two-mouthed" fish to us.

Debbie Geddes reeled in the bizarre-looking creature while out on Lake Champlain with her husband. A photo posted by Knotty Boys fishing described the fish as "scary." In the picture, you can see someone holding the fish, as both mouths are wide open.

According to our sister-station WBNS, the trout was released back into the lake after the fishers were done looking at their unexpected catch.

