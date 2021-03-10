Woman reunited with dog who went missing 7 months ago

A woman who now lives in Texas was reunited with her lost dog Sunday, months after the pup went missing in Denver.

On Friday night, a woman caught a small dog running down Bruce Randolph Avenue near Elizabeth Street in north Denver. Denver Animal Protection scanned the dog for a microchip, and found she belonged to a woman who had moved to Texas in July.

Kenyetta Tyler said the dog, CoCo, went missing in late February in southeast Denver. In July, Taylor and her family moved to Dallas--never losing hope that CoCo would be found.

On Friday, Tyler got a text message saying CoCo had been found.

"I couldn't believe it. I thought it was a joke," Tyler said.

Denver Animal Protection recommends all pet owners get their pets microchipped. The shelter offers chipping for $20.

"Anybody out there who's got a missing dog, they're coming home," Tyler said. "Just have faith."

