Americans prefer pets as co-workers, study finds

INDIANAPOLIS — Pets over people. That's what a recent study found most Americans prefer as their co-worker — even more than their significant other if they're cooped up and working from home together.

"A fun thing to think about is if you've thought of who's your ideal work partner," said Ben Kaplan, CEO of T.O.P. Data, the group that conducted the survey. "They're supportive of your ideas, they pick you up when you're down, they give you a burst of energy, they're always up for going on a walk or thinking or talking about things. That would be your ideal coworker. So maybe you do have that in your pet."