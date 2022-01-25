Zoo Atlanta mourns loss of its oldest gorilla

Ozzie's cause of death is not yet known, zoo officials say.

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta's oldest gorilla has died.

Ozzie, their beloved Western lowland gorilla was also the world's oldest male, according to the zoo. The record-breaking ape was found dead by his care team Monday.

Zookeepers said they have not determined a cause of death; however, he exhibited a decreased appetite last week and zoo veterinary teams were providing supportive care to encourage him to eat and drink. Over the last 24 hours, teams were treating him for symptoms such as facial swelling, weakness and inability to eat or drink, a news release reads.

Ozzie was 61, which made him the third-oldest gorilla overall in the world. The animals are considered geriatric at age 40.

“This is a devastating loss for Zoo Atlanta. While we knew this time would come someday, that inevitability does nothing to stem the deep sadness we feel at losing a legend,” said Zoo Atlanta President and CEO Raymond B. King in a news release.

Zoo Atlanta describes Ozzie as a true living legend that helped with the "dramatic rebirth of the zoo in the 1980s." The ape was the only surviving member of the original generation of gorillas brought to the zoo and helped establish the Ford African Rain Forest with the founding troop. Choomba, the zoo's second-oldest gorilla also recently passed with the two iconic primates leaving a new generation of gorillas behind.

Ozzie was also the first gorilla in the world to participate in a voluntary blood pressure reading, making zoological history in 2009, according to archives.

“Ozzie’s life’s contributions are indelible, in the generations of individuals he leaves behind in the gorilla population and in the world’s body of knowledge in the care of his species. Our thoughts are with his care team, who have lost a part of their lives and a part of their hearts,” King added.

The ape leaves behind a daughter, sons, a granddaughter, a great-granddaughter and a great-grandson at Zoo Atlanta. His legacy extends beyond Atlanta with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren living at other zoos in the U.S. and Canada, a news release reads.