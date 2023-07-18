York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office needs help naming new K9

Deputies picked a 15-month-old German Shepherd as the office's next K9.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office got a new K9 and wants your input on what to name the dog.

Deputies picked a 15-month-old German Shepherd as the office's next K9. The dog specializes in explosives, and patrol functions for tracking and apprehension.

The sheriff's office took to Facebook on Monday to share four options for names — Maverick, Murphy, Cannon and Nitro — and asked people to comment which one is their favorite. The name that gets the most comments will be picked.