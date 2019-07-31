CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's been a buffet of snake sightings on social media this summer. Videos show snakes underneath cars, inside pool toys, and in sandboxes.

"It hissed at me," said a Camden resident.

A photo from Matthews was taken after two black snakes fell from the ceiling into a family's bathtub.

Then there's a black snake that crawled into a Waxhaw woman's laundry room on Tuesday.

"When you step out of your front door you're stepping into their home," said Jason Clark, a snake handler.

Snakes have even been spotted on the NBC Charlotte weather patio.

Animal experts say to be cautious, especially during this time of the year. Late July and August are when experts say a lot of baby copperheads are born.

"I have to have it like this," Jose Cardenas said.

Last Fall Jose Cardenas was attacked by one underneath a pile of leaves.

"I had to take out my hands right away," Cardenas said. "I was scared. I thought it was a nail."

In June, Carolina Poison Control reported a surge in snake bite calls.

"We get a lot of bites in the evening in the twilight when people are taking out the trash and they go outside and they don't realize, I mean they know their yard, but they don't take a flashlight," said Michael Beuhler, a spokesperson for the Carolina Poison Control.