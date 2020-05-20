Zola, 15-year-old lion at the Virginia Zoo, passes away

The Virginia Zoo announced that their matriarch lioness, Zola, passed away after her liver and kidneys began to fail.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo released details on Wednesday about the passing of one of their older lions.

Zola, the zoo's matriarch lioness, died after experiencing issues with her liver and a loss of appetite. She was nearly 16 years old.

A little more than a week ago, caretakers noticed that Zola's appetite had started to change and that she wasn't acting normally. Medical treatment was started, which included fluids, antibiotics and pain medications.

Her illness progressed despite intensive efforts from the veterinary staff and her liver and kidneys began to fail. After her behavior and appetite continued to steadily declined, the decision was made to humanely euthanize her.

The initial findings from an exam found that Zola had cancer in her liver, but staffers are waiting on more details from the results.

She's given birth to seven cubs with her mate Mramba over the years split between three different litters, including her most recent cub, Emery.

The zoo's male lions are doing well, according to staffers.