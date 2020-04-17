Zoo in North Carolina asks public's help to name baby rhino

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro said in a statement Friday that the female rhino was born Feb. 24 to mom Linda and dad Stormy.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A zoo in North Carolina is asking the the public to help name a baby rhino. The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro said in a statement Friday that the female rhino was born Feb. 24 to mom Linda and dad Stormy.

The baby weighed about 80 to 90 pounds at birth.

The zoo is asking the public to visit an online poll and rank four suggested names.

They are: Rubybelle (ru-bee-bell), Etosha (ee-toe-sha), Jojo (joe-joe) and Kendi (ken-dee). Voting is open until 4 p.m. April 24.