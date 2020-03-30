Area beaches close to sunbathers to prevent spread of coronavirus

As the area warms up and people off work for coronavirus isolation flock to beaches, communities consider closing them to enforce social distancing.

NORFOLK, Va. — Sunday afternoon, the City of Hampton chose to close its beaches to sunbathers and swimmers so people would not gather there in large groups as the weather warms.

Officials are trying to prevent beach crowds from becoming epicenters for the spread of coronavirus.

The decision came after officials closed Yorktown beaches on March 24 after people would not stop gathering in crowds there, despite social distancing regulations.

Officials from Norfolk warn that local government may come to the same decision in that city if beachgoers continue to gather against protocol.

According to a post on the Virginia Beach City Government Facebook page, that city is also considering whether or not to close the beaches - but said that call would have to come from its Department of Public Health.