Artists asked to submit proposals to provide 'bright, energetic artwork' or Huntersville Park in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk wants to see a unique piece of public art installed in Huntersville Park and has put out a request for artists to submit proposals.

The Huntersville Park Planning Committee said this project is open to all artists over 18 years of age, but local artists of color are especially welcome to apply.

As described in the proposal request, they're looking for "...bright, energetic artwork that relates the stories of Huntersville, celebrating its rich heritage and history."

Huntersville Park is a large green space that runs next to and behind the Huntersville Community Center on Goff Street. It's currently undergoing improvements and renovation to the existing park area.

The committee said improvements to the park are being implemented in phases. The first phase, which is in progress, includes renovation of the playground with the addition of fitness equipment, new football goalposts, benches, and an additional picnic shelter. This phase is expected to be completed by late this summer.

The next phase includes resurfacing of the tennis courts, construction of a walking path around the football field, a new park sign, and landscaping. This phase is currently being designed and is expected to be completed by the fall of 2024.

In describing what they're looking for in terms of artwork, the committee said it should be "pedestrian scale yet attract attention from vehicles on the adjacent and very busy Tidewater Drive. The artwork must be made of durable, permanent materials that are safe and easily maintained, standing the test of time and the elements."