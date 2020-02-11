Back at it again: Rep. Elaine Luria and Scott Taylor send their message to voters before election day

Two rallies were held in Virginia Beach and Hampton for the 2nd Congressional District candidates.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Sunday, the 2nd Congressional District seat candidates made their final push to voters before election day.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria took part in democratic rallies in Williamsburg and the City of Hampton.

"This is the most important election in our lifetime," said Luria.

Challenger and former 2nd Congressional District seat holder Scott Taylor was part of a republican candidate rally in Virginia Beach.

"This is a viral election all the way down," said Taylor.

Luria is vying to keep her position for another term.

“I want to go back to continue the work we’ve done and try to respond to covid. I also want to go back to Washington to serve on the arms services committee and fight for our military, for our veterans," said Luria.



Taylor is trying to get his old job back.

"I think your second amendment is on the line, your first amendment is on the line with cancel culture. I think how much taxes you pay are on the line," said Taylor.

Both candidates said they're proud of their history when it comes to bipartisan accomplishments.



“Every single bill I introduced in Congress had a Democrat co-sponsor, which enabled me to get things done. We passed the Ashanti Alert Act, which will save lives across the country. So I want to go back there to be able to help people, solve problems, get things done for this community, this Commonwealth and this country," said Taylor.



"The president just signed my 7th bill into law, which was a pay raise for disabled for veterans for the second year in a row," said Luria.

It's up to the voters to decide who's fit for the job.

A recent Christopher Newport University's The Wason Center report breaks down the issues voters care about. They surveyed 807 registered voters and found their main concerns are COVID-19, the economy and health care.

In addition, the report took a close look at who's leading in the polls. It found Luria is taking a lead by seven points.