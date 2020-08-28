Back to School: Eating healthy while learning virtually

Parents are the cafeteria, so what should you stack for shelves with?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — What should you feed your children while they're in their virtual classroom? Well, just ask them.

OK, so it's not that simple. A diet consisting entirely of Oreo Cookies is obviously not gonna work. Still, the point stands that getting your child to eat health starts with them being involved in the process.

"Some may be virtually grocery shopping right now. Let them participate, they'll be more willing to try things because they picked them," said Anne Kristine, the founder of Nuleeu Nutrition and Wellness.

Kristine said that even if they do pick out a few sweets, "all foods can fit. There's room for sweets and treats for the satisfaction we crave every once in a while."