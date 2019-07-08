WASHINGTON —

Attention BeyHive, this is not a drill.

Our Queen Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is coming to the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.

Okay -- maybe not in the flesh, but one of her portraits will be coming to the museum's permanent collection, according to a Twitter post from the museum on Tuesday.

“Our mission is to tell the story of America by portraying the people who shape this nation's history, development, and culture. We are happy to work with Tyler to acquire his photograph of Beyoncé Knowles into the Portrait Gallery's collection,” the museum shared.

The photo, taken by Tyler Mitchell, originally appeared in a Sept. 2018 issue of Vogue Magazine. Mitchell, now 24, made history by being the first black man to have his photo featured on Vogue’s cover in 125 years.

"A year ago today we broke the flood gates open,” Mitchell tweeted. “Now I’m glad to share this picture is being acquired into the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.”

“We're just so crazy in love with her that we had to do it! ✨ We look forward to adding this new work to our collection,” the museum tweeted back at Mitchell.

