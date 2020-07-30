Big North Carolina utilities told to stop disconnections longer

For-profit companies like Duke Energy and Dominion Energy must wait until at least September 1 to disconnect customers who have missed payments.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina regulators have told the state’s big for-profit electric, natural gas and water utilities to keep delaying disconnections through August as customers still struggle financially from COVID-19.

The state Utilities Commission issued an order late Wednesday, the same day a provision expired in Gov. Roy Cooper’s separate executive order that prevented shutoffs for all residential customers.

The expiration meant local governments and cooperatives could resume disconnections, but the commission wrote to say for-profit companies like Duke Energy and Dominion Energy must wait until at least September 1.