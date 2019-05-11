NEW YORK — Did you see the black cat that interrupted the Giants-Cowboys game Monday night?

The feline caused a frenzy when it decided to run onto the field at MetLife Stadium. The little guy eventually ran off the field through a tunnel. But who was that mystery cat?

The Carolina Panthers think they have an idea...

Okay, so obviously the Panthers are having some fun with this! They made a TikTok video showing the black cat running back into the tunnel, followed by a clip of their mascot, a shirtless Sir Purr, making a run for it!

"We knew that cat looked familiar," the team tweeted.

We may never know this mystery cat, but we'd like to think of it as a sign for more Panthers wins to come!

