BOWIE, Md. — How sweet is this! Twin sisters in Prince George's County just celebrated their 100th (yes, you read that right – 100th) birthday together.

Miss Elaine Foster and Miss Evelyn Lowe are life-long residents of Prince George's County. The sisters, who turned 100 back in March, were celebrated with a drive-by birthday party.

The ladies received bouquets of flowers along with gift certificates to their favorite restaurant: Bob's Big Boy.

The women gave some advice for young people seeking a "successful life": Listen to your parents.

"They have been through so much and to be such powerful women to have come out of that in such a strong way, it's admirable," said Karla Maiden-Vazquez Foster, the great-granddaughter of Elaine. "I truly hope that one day I can be as amazing as they are."

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks also stopped by Bowie today for the ladies' very special birthday celebration.

"Their spirit is really unbelievable, just amazing," Alsobrooks said. "We're just really lucky to have them here."

The birthday celebration was the official launch of the county's Office of Community Relations’ 100 Events of Summer initiative – a series of events throughout the summer to connect with residents across Prince George's County.